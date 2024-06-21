Duke basketball recruiting prospects flooded throughout Team USA U17 roster
The Duke basketball program has yet to landed a prospect in the Class of 2025 or 2026 but a handful of future Blue Devils could be on display next week at the FIBA U17 World Cup.
Team USA announced the roster of talented young players that will suit up in Istanbul, which is headlined by Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.
Boozer had been the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025 until Cooper Flagg, a current Duke freshman, reclassified to the 2024 recruiting class. The top ranking didn't last very long for Boozer after Dybantsa, who was the No. 1 player in 2026, reclassed and immediately took over the spot.
It will be the first time that the two players are competing on the same team for a prestigious event.
Cayden Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron, also made the roster. Jalen Haralson and Koa Peat are the other 2025 prospects that made the roster who hold offers from Duke.
The Blue Devils have not extended offers to any recruits in the Class of 2026 but Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy Jr., and Jordan Smith Jr. all have gathered interest from Duke within the last week and made the roster as well.
McCoy Jr. is considered as the top player in the junior class while Smith Jr., a 5-star shooting guard, shines at Paul VI (Va.), which has been a major recruiting pipeline for Duke with players like Jeremy Roach, and Trevor Keels as well as current freshmen Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba II.
Chris Cenac Jr., JJ Mandaquit, Tyran Stokes, and Jaden Toombs also made the roster.
Games begin for Team USA on June 29 against France as they will also play Guinea and China before the knockout stages begin in early July.
The Americans have won every gold medal at the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup since the event started in 2010 and have not lost a game in the tournament's history, standing at 44-0.