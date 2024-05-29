Duke basketball one of five schools recruiting Cameron Boozer the 'hardest'
It's shaping up to be a very competitive recruiting race for Duke basketball target Cameron Boozer, along with his brother Cayden.
The Boozers are back on the AAU circuit putting up massive numbers this summer and Cameron Boozer told ZagsBlog in Kansas City during the Nike EYBL Session 4 that the Blue Devils are one of five schools that are recruiting him the hardest.
He also listed Miami, North Carolina, Michigan, and Arkansas.
"Duke is obviously a great school, one of the most winningest schools in college basketball," he said.
"So that’s obviously very impressive for them. Just the way the get at it and make deep runs each year.”
The connection between the program and Boozer is not hard to figure out with Carlos Boozer, the father of the stars, being a National Champion with the Blue Devils and a member of the Duke athletics Hall of Fame.
However, according to some experts, Miami is considered the favorite to land Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
"We’ve been building it for a long time," he said on his relationship with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. "I think since freshman year. So we have a good relationship.”
The brothers visited Duke in November for its matchup against Arizona. They have also taken official visits to Kentucky, Miami, Florida.
Kentucky, however, is not heavily in the race for the Boozers after John Calipari left for Arkansas. It's why the Razorbacks have jumped into the recruiting battle very quickly.
Cameron Boozer is now ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025 after AJ Dybantsa reclassified from the 2026 class. Boozer became the top ranked player in the class after Cooper Flagg, a Duke freshman, jumped into the 2024 pool.
The Blue Devils recently extended an offer to Dybantsa. It's very unlikely that Dybantsa and Boozer commit to the same program.
There is no timeline for a commitment from either Cameron or Cayden Boozer but it will be one of the biggest recruitments to watch over the next several months.