Duke basketball recent 5-star visitor reveals finalists in heated recruiting race
Things are still slow on the recruiting circuit for the Duke basketball team in the Class of 2025 but Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff are trying to turn momentum for the program.
Dwayne Aristode, a 5-star forward in the high school senior class, unveiled his five finalists on Wednesday which included the Blue Devils. Arizona, Michigan State, Southern California, and the NBL Next Star's (Australia) are also still options.
“I want to go somewhere that feels like home. Play for a coach that lets me play my game. I’m always able and ready to sacrifice for the team, but play in a style that suits me," he told On3 in a recent interview.
Aristode, a native of the Netherlands that currently plays for Brewster Academy (N.H.), cut Alabama, Kansas, Miami, UCLA, and others from his group of finalists. He is ranked as the No. 18 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
"I want to be comfortable, play in a place that feels like home, and have fun. I want to win, for example, one of my goals is to play in the Final Four.”
Duke was the most recent program to host the 6-foot-8 forward on an official visit last weekend. In fact, he has taken official visits to all four college programs that remain in contention for his services but there has not been a timeline for a decision.
The Blue Devils are still looking for its first commitment in the Class of 2025, but that's not a problem that is exclusive to Duke. Each of the Top-8 players in the country, as ranked by 247Sports, are uncommitted.
Duke remains in heavy pursuit of a handful of recruits, most notably Cameron and Cayden Boozer -- the twin sons of Blue Devil 2001 National Champion and Hall of Famer Carlos Boozer.