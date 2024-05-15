Duke basketball product has concerning measurements at NBA Draft Combine
Ultimately, the success you have in the NBA comes down to your play on the court rather than your physical measurements but Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski will have to overcome some less than ideal statistics.
Filipowski has been in Chicago for weeks preparing for the NBA Draft and he went through the typical measurements at this week's draft combine that all prospects undergo, which takes the height, weight, wingspan, standing reach, and hand size of a player.
The Blue Devil sophomore was listed at 6-foot-10 and three-quarter inches without shoes and 229.8 pounds.
It's different from what his measurements were listed at the beginning of his sophomore year by Duke, listing him at 7-foot and 248 pounds.
While there were not any red flags raised about his height or weight, there were several questions when it came to his wingspan.
Filipowski measured at just a 6-foot-10 and a half inch wingspan, being the only player at the NBA Draft Combine that had a shorter wingspan than height. It's a valuable draft tool for franchises to predict the defensive capabilities of prospects, especially forwards and centers.
Currently, it's the biggest flaw in his draft profile.
The All-American averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game during his sophomore season at Duke, shooting 50.5-percent from the field and 34.8-percent from 3-point range.
His 3-point shooting was a major improvement from his freshman season, in which he only made 28.2-percent, but, aside from his wingspan, it's the biggest on-court question with his game.
Filipowski told reporters this week that he's "gotten so much more confident and comfortable shooting the 3-ball at the NBA line,” during his pre-draft workouts.
Kyle Filipowski is projected to be selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, according to the most recent mock draft by ESPN.