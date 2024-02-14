Duke basketball in position for ACC regular season title after UNC upset loss
The Duke basketball team holds all the cards for winning the ACC regular season title
The ACC regular season title is there for the taking once again for the Duke basketball team.
It looked like a far-fetched dream two weeks ago after the Blue Devils showed no defensive resistance in a loss to North Carolina, which could've given them the inside track the the top seed in the conference tournament with a victory.
Since, Duke (19-5, 10-3 ACC) has rattled off three wins in a row while the Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) have stumbled, losing to Clemson and Syracuse, and made the race much more interesting.
North Carolina's loss to the Orange on Tuesday night set up the possibility that the winner of the regular season finale between the two rivals could be for the top seed in the ACC Tournament.
Duke also saw Virginia (19-6, 10-4 ACC), who was streaking and chasing the Blue Devils for second place in the league, shockingly fall at home to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
The math is simple for Jon Scheyer's team, win out and they are the outright winners of the ACC regular season title and No. 1 seed when arriving in Washington D.C. for the conference tournament.
However, it will not be that simple.
Duke embarks on a 3-game road trip on Saturday afternoon (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) in which the first two games are in the state of Florida.
Florida State will be waiting for the Blue Devils before a desperate Miami squad will host the defending ACC Tournament champions in its only matchup of the season. Wake Forest will complete the trip for Duke in a rematch of Monday's game, which saw the Blue Devils pull away in the second half.
The ACC is not very strong this season based on NCAA Tournament metrics and teams like Miami and Wake Forest need wins over Duke to try and secure its spot in March Madness.
Duke will also host Virginia and travel to North Carolina State before its date with the 'Heels.
There is still a lot of basketball left to be played, but every goal the Blue Devils set in November are still in front of the team.