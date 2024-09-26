Duke basketball players want opposing fans, teams to 'fear' them
Mike Krzyzewski is no longer the head coach of the Duke basketball program but his presence is still felt throughout the hallways of Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Just days after he addressed the team about how the Blue Devils used to be feared by its opponents and basked in the glory of seeing opposing fans leave the arena with two minutes to go in a blowout victory, his message is still resonating with the team.
"Like Coach K said when he came to talk to us, the best feeling in the world is when there are two minutes in a timeout and people start leaving," Caleb Foster said during the most recent episode of The Brotherhood Podcast.
Tyrese Proctor mentioned that players have spoken about being a team that is able to send messages across the country that they should not be taken lightly and cause trepidation for other programs.
"We walk into the stadium and people fear us," Proctor explained. "We need to install that back into [the program]."
The Duke backcourt duo talked about how much faster the team will play this season after feeling the intensity during summer workouts and its defensive potential remains limitless with its versatility.
Foster didn't shy away from the Blue Devils loaded non-conference schedule saying that the opportunity to send that message will happen early and often during the season. Duke will have matchups against Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, and Auburn within the first month of the year.
There will be a lot of focus on Duke this season with the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, on its roster as the young basketball sensation has captivated the basketball world from a young age with his dominance at the high school level.
The Blue Devils officially begin its season on November 4 against Maine inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.