Duke basketball players ready to show skills at future Hall of Famer's camps
The Duke basketball players have left Durham after the first session of summer workouts and now its various players are spead across the country for their own various camps and showcases.
Freshman star Cooper Flagg will be in Las Vegas later this week for the USA Basketball Men's National Team training camp as a member of the USA Basketball Men's Select Team and his teammates are also spending their time in the midst of peers.
Junior guard Tyrese Proctor and senior transfer guard Sion James were both invited to the Chris Paul Elite Camp as 2-of-15 college players taking part in the event.
Proctor averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season on 42.3-percent shooting from the field and 35.2-percent from 3-point range, all of which were improvements from his freshman season. He will be looking to take a larger jump this year with the departure of Jeremy Roach to Baylor.
James has impressed during his brief moments at Duke this summer after joining the Blue Devils from Tulane. He posted 14.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with the Green Wave as a senior and already showcased the toughness and tenacity he will bring to Durham this winter.
However, those are not the only two players that are taking part in a NBA superstar's camp this week as freshmen Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel will be working out at the Jayson Tatum Elite Camp.
Both listed as 5-star recruits entering Duke, Evans was ranked as the No. 15 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings while Knueppel as the No. 18 prospect. The duo were 2-of-14 college players invited to the camp.
Tatum's camp also hosts several Duke basketball recruiting targets like 2025 prospect Hudson Greer as well as 2026 recruits Caleb Wilson, Nikolas Khamenia, Nate Ament, and Shelton Henderon.