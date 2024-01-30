Former Duke basketball player punches Dereck Lively II in the face
Dereck Lively II was rocked in the face by a former Duke basketball forward
There's a new definition to Duke-on-Duke crime.
It's not uncommon to see former Blue Devils showoff some of their elite moves in the NBA on other members of The Brotherhood, but Monday night was something no one has seen before.
Dereck Lively II, who is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, was matched up against Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. as both teams try and battle towards the NBA Playoffs.
Lively was enjoying another career night as he was looking to add to his 16 points on the night with a drive to the basket before being stripped by the combination of Cole Anthony and Carter Jr., but recovered with the ball and trying to go back up to the rim.
Anthony knocked the ball free again and as Carter Jr. was getting up off the floor, he tried to completely dislodge the ball from Lively but missed and put his forearm into the rookie's face.
Dereck Lively dropped and blood immediately started falling from his nose.
Wendell Carter Jr. was assed a flagrant foul on the play but the two joked about it on social media following the Mavericks' 131-129 victory.
"My bad bro ! Hate seeing players hurt, especially when it was my fault," Carter Jr. wrote on X.
Lively knew there was no intent behidn the former Blue Devil's actions, as they did both dominate the paint during their respective career's in Durham, joked, "All good just lookin like Pinocchio over here."
Dereck Lively remained in the game and hit both free throws awarded to him and also had an alley-oop dunk off a Luka Doncic assist that have Dallas a six point lead, 126-120, with 36 seconds remaining.
Lively, who was just named to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Tuesday, finished tying his career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Carter Jr. had nine points, eight rebounds, and two assists while Paolo Banchero continued his All-Star sophomore season with 36 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.
Kyrie Irving did not play for the Mavericks and Seth Curry was scoreless in just five minutes on the floor.
The Dallas Mavericks (26-21) are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference while the Orlando Magic (24-23) hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.