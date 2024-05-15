Newest Duke basketball player already thinking about winning a National Championship
The championship aspirations are real entering the Duke basketball program and Sion James, the newest Blue Devils, is not backing down from those expectations.
James posted on social media shortly after his signing became official that he "can't wait to head up to Durham and get number 6!!," in a reference to a sixth National Championship for the program.
James brings another level of toughness to the squad, entering campus with a 6-foot-6 frame and a defensive versatility that he showed during his four years at Tulane in which he can guard multiple positions on the court.
His offensive game took a major jump during his senior season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 51.4-percent shooting from the field and 38.1-percent from 3-point range.
Jon Scheyer called the addition of James, "not just about adding talent, it's about adding to a culture of competitiveness and winning attitude that he has."
Sion James joins Syracuse center Maliq Brown and Purdue forward Mason Gillis in Duke's transfer class this offseason which was brought in to compliment its two returning players, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, as well as the top ranked freshmen class in the country, led by Cooper Flagg.
Duke fans have also made their presence known to James and his family as almost 100 Blue Devil supporters have donated nearly $4,000 to his charity, the Sion James Foundation, since he committed to the Blue Devils.
The foundation "supports initiatives that provide for impoverished and homeless youth and adults around the country. His current program will provide shoes, programming, and general aid for marginalized communities in New Orleans," according to the website.
James said he will be having an event in Durham that benefits his foundation this summer and fans can donate here.