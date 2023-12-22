Duke basketball 'optimistic' that Tyrese Proctor will return against Queens
Duke basketball head coach provided an update on sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor and when he could return to the court.
A return to the court for Duke basketball sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor is coming soon, according to head coach Jon Scheyer.
Proctor missed his third straight game on Wednesday night as the Blue Devils defeated Baylor, 78-70, in Madison Square Garden after suffering an ankle sprain on December 2 against Georgia Tech.
Duke has won all three games that its primary ball handler has missed.
The Australian guard had not missed a game in his career until the injury.
He has not been using crutches on the bench in Duke's last two games, something he had been doing immediately after the injury and in the Blue Devils' following game against Charlotte.
However, Proctor was on the court during shootaround on Wednesday but Scheyer said he hasn't done enough in practice to play in a game.
"He really wanted to play in this game," Scheyer said following the victory. "He hasn't practiced. He hasn't done any 5-on-5."
Freshman Caleb Foster has started in Tyrese Proctor's place during his absence. who is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, in each of his three missed games.
Proctor, who is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, is shooting 43.9-percent from the field and 32.4-percent from 3-point range but all signs point to him returning for Duke's next game.
"I feel optimistic [Proctor returns] when we get back for our next game," Scheyer added.
The Blue Devils will face Queens on Saturday, December 30 before returning to conference play on Tuesday, January 2 against Syracuse.
No injury comes at a good time but the fact that Duke only had four games in the month of December after Tyrese Proctor's injury was a blessing in disguise that he did not have to miss a chunk of games in ACC play.
Duke will try and keep its momentum going with nearly ten days off during the holiday break and the return of Tyrese Proctor to the lineup.