Duke basketball only sports two McDonald's All-Americans in loaded recruiting class
Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans are the only McDonald's All-Americans that were selected from the Duke basketball recruiting class.
The Duke basketball program is known for putting recruits in the McDonald's All-American game but, despite another loaded incoming class for Jon Scheyer, only two players have been chosen for the event.
Cooper Flagg, the top ranked player in the country, was an obvious choice to be named as a McDonald's All-American but the other might come as a surprise.
Flagg has shined throughout the season and the buzz only grows as the days get closer when he officially steps on campus in Durham as a freshman.
Isaiah Evans, the 6-foot-6 lanky wing from North Carolina, was the other commit chosen as a McDonald's All-American as his strong season with North Mecklenburg (NC) continues.
Evans, who was the MaxPreps Player of the Year in North Carolina last season, is the No. 14 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and got the nod over the other Duke signees Kon Knueppel, Patrick Ngongba II, and Darren Harris in its top ranked recruiting class.
Ngongba, the 6-foot-11 center from Paul VI (Va.), has been injured for most of the season.
Khaman Maluach, the other prospect Duke is still after in the 2024 recruiting class, was not eligible to be selected for the game.
The Blue Devils had three McDonald's All-Americans last season, Jared McCain, Sean Stewart, and Mackenzie Mgbako but Mgabko would request his release from his National Letter of Intent to Duke shortly after the All-American Game and eventually commit to Indiana.
North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, and Rutgers are the only other programs with two commits in the event and there are three players who were selected that are still undecided, none of which are being recruited by Duke.
Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans were both placed together on the East Roster.
VJ Edgecombe, who recently committed to Baylor over Duke, also made the McDonald's All-American Game.
The McDonald's All-American Game will take place on Tuesday, April 2 in Houston, Texas.