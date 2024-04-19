Duke basketball officially seeing mass exodus after prized recruit enters portal
Another player is departing the Blue Devil program this offseason
The Duke basketball program was just one of a very small amount of teams that did not see one player transfer last offseason and that has changed dramatically this April.
Jon Scheyer is seeing nearly his entire roster exit Durham, with the latest being a stunning entry into the transfer portal by freshman TJ Power.
He announced the decision on social media Thursday afternoon.
"This past year in Durham has been one of the best years of my life and I'm forever grateful for all the great relationships that I've built here in my short time," Power said in a statement.
"I want to thank Coach [Jon] Scheyer, Coach [Emanuel] Dildy and the whole staff, along with my teammates and performance staff for believing in me and pushing me everyday. I truly have nothing but love for you all."
TJ Power played in 26 games this season for the Blue Devils, averaging 6.7 minutes and 2.1 points per contest. The 6-foot-9 forward was a late, and fast, riser up the recruiting rankings during his junior and senior seasons of high school, finishing as a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 20 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Duke has now seen Power, Jeremy Roach, Jaylen Blakes, Mark Mitchell, Christian Reeves, and Jaden Schutt enter the transfer portal while Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain have declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster announced their returns to the program and freshman forward Sean Stewart is the only player who has yet to announce what his future holds.
"To all of the [Cameron] crazies and suppoters, your energy and love has made this experience one that I will never forget," Power continued.
"Duke will always have a place in my heart but it's time to do what is best for me and with that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal."
A decorated high school shooter, Power shot 35.7-percent (15-for-42) from 3-point range as a Blue Devil.
Duke now has four open scholarships for Jon Scheyer to use in the transfer portal.