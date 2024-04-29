Duke basketball officially boats 'one of best shooters in the nation' on roster
The Blue Devils are hoping a veteran can provide much needed shooting depth next season
The Duke basketball team has landed two players in the transfer portal and has received the paperwork of both that officially welcome them to the program.
Just a day after announcing the signing of Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown, the Blue Devils published the addition of Purdue's Mason Gillis to the squad.
Gillis, who played four seasons at Purdue, will bring a veteran toughness off the bench for Jon Scheyer's squad, with the ability to consistently hit 3-point shots. He is a prototypical 3-and-D player.
"Mason [Gillis] will be among the most experienced players in the country next year," Jon Scheyer said in a statement released by the team. The 6-foot-6 forward has played in a total of 132 games, starting 63, and making an appearance in the National Championship this year with the Boilermakers.
"He is also one of the best shooters in the nation, shooting 47% from three-point range last season," Scheyer added.
"Mason is all about winning and doing whatever his team needs. He brings an incredible competitiveness and toughness to our program, and his leadership will have a big impact on our team."
Gillis, despite his excellent shooting percentages, only averaged 6.5 points per game this season, but was named as the Sixth Man of the Year in the Big Ten.
He did not score in Purdue's loss to UConn in the championship and was scoreless in three of the six NCAA Tournament games this season. His season-high was 16 points against Nebraska in early January.
Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis combine to give Duke the No. 27 transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports, with still three scholarships available to the team. The Blue Devils already have the top ranked recruiting class of freshmen entering Durham this summer, along with the return of guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.