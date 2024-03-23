Duke basketball must get troubling trend corrected before Round of 32 matchup
The Blue Devils must get its star rolling against James Madison
If someone said that Kyle Filipowski would only have three points in the Round of 64 matchup for the Duke basketball team and only take one shot in the process, you would assume something went horribly wrong.
Either the Blue Devils lost or the consensus All-American was injured early in the game.
Luckily for Duke, neither happened and no one is stressing about the strange stat line the sophomore put together on Friday night in Brooklyn.
"So many guys get caught up in stats, especially young players," Jon Scheyer said after the 64-47 victory.
"He's our leading scorer, and he led us in assists during conference [play]. He led us in rebounding. He does so much for our team."
Filipowski had four assists and 12 rebounds with all three of his points coming at the free throw line.
"For him to be such a willing passer, and we have so much shooting on the floor, I thought it was just a big-time game by him to be honest with you," Scheyer continued. "And it's a lesson for any high school player that's trying to make it. Like he impacted the game taking one shot."
Vermont had a good defensive strategy for Filipowski, double teaming him every time he dribbled the ball and each time he would catch it on the low block. It was the Catamounts' way of trying to neutralize his size, being at least three inches taller than anyone on the other side of the floor.
It allowed for Mark Mitchell to enjoy a 15-point performance on 6-of-9 shooting.
"I thought he affected the game, his passing and rebounding was great," Mitchell explained of his fellow sophomore's performance. "Just did what it took to win."
"We ran our offense through him and we got good looks and open shots and that's all you can ask for."
Duke will be needing more offensively from Kyle Filipowski on Sunday afternoon (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS) against James Madison, which has the size and athleticism to matchup with the Blue Devils.
"Do we need to give him more shots? Yes," Scheyer added. "But tonight I thought he made some great reads."