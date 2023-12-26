The player Duke basketball must get involved with in 2026 class
The Duke basketball program must enter the race for 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr.
By Pablo Cong
Jason Crowe Jr. might not be on the Duke basketball recruiting radar, but there is no reason to believe things will stay that way.
As Duke shifts their recruiting focus to the 2025 and 2026 class this spring, Crowe should get looks from Jon Scheyer and Blue Devil coaching staff. The 6-foot-3 Southern California native is now in his second year of high school and is still lighting defenses up on the court.
Crowe is touted as one of the best guards on the West Coast and nationally in the 2026 class. He's ranked as the No. 9 player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 2 point guard in the country.
Known for his elite scoring ability and tenacity, he thrives in high-pressure situations.
Last season, as a 14-year-old freshman, he averaged north of 35.0 points per game in his high school season. His father says he is averaging 36.2 points per game this season with shooting splits of 54-percent from the field, 50-percent from 3-point range, and 87-percent from the free throw line.
Jason Crowe is a smooth lefty with an incredible shooting range on his jumper, knocking down deep 3-pointers regularly, and has added a lovely one-dribble pull-up jumper to his repertoire.
He's adept at finishing around the rim with both hands, using floaters and other shots. He possesses a tight handle and a creative imagination with the ball, drawing comparisons to Damon Stoudamire and Brandon Jennings.
Crowe Jr. has a competitive spirit that can't be taught and once he steps between the lines, he's all business. He's on a strict strength and conditioning development workout regimen with his father, Jason Crowe Sr., who knows what it takes to be successful.
The elder Crowe starred at Inglewood High School and Cal State Northridge while having a successful 12-year pro career, racking up several different accolades.
Another thing that speaks to his mentality is how private he is regarding his regimen. So expect little to no information or video of his workouts. This is how he likes to maintain the edge over his competition.
Jon Scheyer can get another look at him this AAU season on the EYBL circuit, which they frequented.
He would fit nicely with what Scheyer is building at Duke and their offensive scheme, a nice mix of motion ball screen and spread pick-and-roll.
Duke has time, but it would be good to start building the relationship early.