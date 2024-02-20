Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski passed again on all-time wins list
The former Duke basketball coach now ranks 3rd on the all-time wins list
Records are meant to be broken and former Duke basketball head coach is sliding down the all-time wins list quickly this season.
Just five weeks ago, Mike Krzyzewski was still the all-time wins leader in Division I basketball.
Now, he sits in 3rd place on the list.
Stanford women's head coach Tara VanDerveer passed Coach K for the most victories on Sunday, January 21 with a victory over Oregon State and has added six wins to her total since then but now UConn women's head coach Geno Auriemma has passed Krzyzewski, too.
Auriemma landed his 1,203 career win on Monday afternoon when the Huskies defeated Creighton.
He is the only person of the three coaches who has earned all of his victories at one school. Krzyzewski began his head coaching career at Army while VanDerveer was at Idaho and Ohio State before arriving at Stanford.
"I'm sure there'll be a time, this summer or next summer or whatever it is, when you think back and it'll really have a huge impact on you," Auriemma said after his team's victory.
"I think earlier in my career, to be honest with you, as things were happening that were very significant, they impacted me a lot more. But maybe the volume of things that have happened ... I just take it in stride."
Coach K released a statement after VanDerveer surpassed him for No. 1 on the list but did not make any remarks after he was passed on Monday.
Mike Krzyzewski is still the all-time wins leader in Division I men's basketball and should be for quite some time as Bill Self, John Calipari, and Rick Pitino still trail by over 400 victories.
There is no retirement in sight for Geno Auriemma or Tara VanDerveer so it'll just be a matter of time before both coaches create even more separation from