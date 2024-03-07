Duke basketball adds massive final piece to 2024 recruiting class
Jon Scheyer struck gold one more time on the recruiting trail
The rich got richer. The Duke basketball program added to its top ranked recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon after Khaman Maluach, the top remaining uncommitted prospect, announced he will be a Blue Devil next season.
Maluach, who recently reclassified into the 2024 crop of prospects, has been projected as a Top-5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is not only one of the best players in the recruiting class, but one of the best international prospects that has opted to play college basketball in recent memory.
He also considered Kentucky, Kansas, and UCLA before making his decision. The G-League and Australian NBL were also reportedly interested.
"Duke is home; that's where I belong." Maluach told ESPN.
"This was the hardest decision I've ever made. I felt like I could succeed anywhere, but I was most comfortable going to Duke."
The NBA Academy Africa product, who stands 7-foot-2, should immediately impact the defensive side of the ball and create one of the best frontcourts in the country paired with Sean Stewart and Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the nation.
Maluach and Flagg will also be joined by 5-star recruits Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and Kon Knueppel, as well as 4-star signee Darren Harris.
"All the schools that were recruiting me are big-time programs, but in terms of my development and the relationships I built with the coaches, they were the best," he continued to ESPN about the Blue Devils.
Basketball has not been in the life of Khaman Maluach for very long. He has only been playing the sport for five years, but has already helped his home country of South Sudan qualify for the Paris Olympics. He was also named as the Most Valuable Player of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Africa session during the summer.
Maluach has not yet signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI).