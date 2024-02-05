Duke basketball loss to UNC doesn't affect ranking in major way
The Duke basketball program is still a Top-10 team despite its loss to North Carolina
The Duke basketball loss to North Carolina did not affect the Blue Devils much in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll as it will enter a 3-game home stand.
Jon Scheyer's squad dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 after defeating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Monday and falling to the No. 3 Tar Heels on Saturday.
North Carolina's (18-4, 10-1 ACC) ranking did not change despite losing on the road against Georgia Tech on Tuesday night before its triumph over the Blue Devils.
As expected, no other ACC team was ranked in the AP Top-25 and the only team that was included in Monday's rankings that remains on the Duke schedule is North Carolina on the final day of the regular season.
The Blue Devils sit at No. 19 in the NET Rankings with a combined record of 5-5 in Quad 1 & 2 games while being 11-0 in Quad 3 & 4 games. Duke is also ranked at No. 15 on KenPom.
Given the lack of elite teams in the ACC once again, it's imperative that Duke wins its road games to try and stack more Quad 1 victories if it hopes of climbing up a seed line on Selection Sunday.
The final four weeks of the regular season will provide a lot of answers about this Blue Devil team with road games against Florida State, Miami, Wake Forest, and North Carolina State, plus its home matchups against Virginia and the Tar Heels.
Jon Scheyer is trying to repeat as ACC Tournament Champions and get his team out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament after falling in the Round of 32 last season.
Duke (16-5, 7-3 ACC) will host Notre Dame (7-15, 2-9 ACC) on Wednesday night (9:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) and Boston College (13-8, 4-6 ACC) on Saturday afternoon (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) this week.