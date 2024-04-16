Duke basketball loses another guard as roster transformation continues
The Blue Devils saw another defection from its backcourt
A loyal Duke basketball player is hitting the transfer portal after three seasons.
Jaylen Blakes announced he would be departing the Blue Devils on social media Saturday afternoon.
The New Jersey native was a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class, which included Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin, and Trevor Keels, and was just one of two players on the current roster to be coached by Mike Krzyzewski.
He was also the last player ever to commit to the program while Krzyzewski was the head coach.
The 6-foot-2 guard will be a graduate transfer after earning his degree from Duke in just three seasons.
"As I prepare to graduate this semester, it has been a dream come true to be a part of the Duke University family and brotherhood for the past three years," he wrote on social media.
"I want to thank the Duke academic community, coaches, staff, teammates, and managers for their contribution and impact on my growth and development both on and off the court."
It was always difficult to carve out a role in the rotation for Blakes and his minutes decreased this season.
As a sophomore, he averaged 13.6 minutes per game and posted 3.4 points per contest compared to just 9.2 minutes and 1.8 points this season. Blakes played in a total of 83 games, starting three, during his Duke career.
"I also want to express gratitude to 'the village' of special individuals who have been a tremendous source of support, encouragement, and insipiration. Thank you for always believing in me," he continued.
"Last but not least, I want to thank the fans and Cameron Crazies who have played a key role in my exciting and unforgettable experience."
Blakes was ranked as a 4-star prospect, the No. 109 player in the country, according to 247Sports, and held offers from programs such as Connecticut, Georgetown, Illinois, and Texas.