Duke basketball makes long overdue decision on 2024 Hall of Fame inductee
It feels like JJ Redick should already be in the Blue Devil Hall of Fame but the Duke basketball legend will formally be inducted to the school's exclusive club this fall.
The athletic department announced the 9-person class on Tuesday morning, one day after Redick had completed his obligations to ESPN for broadcasting the NBA Finals as now everyone turns its attention to see if he will be named as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Monique Currie (women's basketball), John Danowski (men's lacrosse coach), Matt Danowski (men's lacrosse), Anna Grzebien Vanderlinde (women's golf), Abby Johnston McGrath (women's diving), Quinton McCracken (baseball and football), Chris Port (football), and Becca Ward (women's fencing) are the other inductees.
Redick did nearly everything during his four years at Duke, leaving the program with 2,769 career points, still a program record, and a two-time National Player of the Year (2005 and 2006).
The Blue Devils would win three ACC Tournament Championships with Redick on the squad but came up short in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four in 2004 before falling in the National Semifinal.
His No. 4 jersey has been retired and hung in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium since 2007.
He would go on to become a first round selection in the NBA Draft and play 15 years in the league while now starting one of the most impressive media careers in basketball.
JJ Redick is a serious candidate to become the next head coach of the Lakers, which would be his first coaching job in his career. There have been no official reports as of Tuesday morning about his future but many believe he will be coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season.
The Duke Hall of Fame induction, scheduled for Friday, October 25, would be very close to the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season. Dates for the regular season will be announced later in the summer.