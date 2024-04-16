Duke basketball locks in starting backcourt after major podcast announcement
The Blue Devils have its starting backcourt for next season after a huge decision
Guards win games in the NCAA Tournament and the Duke basketball program will have one of the best backcourt tandems in the country next season.
Just days after Tyrese Proctor announced that he would be returning to the Blue Devils for his junior season, the program leaked the news on Saturday night that Caleb Foster would be returning for his sophomore season.
The official announcement came in the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast on Monday morning.
"I'm welcomed by two key returners in the backcourt for next year, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster," host Ryan Young said to begin the episode.
Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7-percent from the floor and 40.6-percent from 3-point range, however, his season was cut short due to a stress fracture in his ankle suffered on February 24.
The freshman was not healthy enough to play in either the ACC or NCAA Tournaments.
He played in 27 games, starting 15, and was commonly refereed to as a starter by Jon Scheyer, even when he was used as a 6th man off the bench at times during the season.
The return to Duke should not be understated for either Foster or Proctor because despite the talent in the Blue Devils' incoming recruiting class, there was a lack of guard depth and ball handlers to enter Durham this summer.
Caleb Foster is the likely starting shooting guard on opening night in November while Proctor will be the point guard.
Duke has already seen Jaylen Blakes enter the transfer portal and Jared McCain declare for the 2024 NBA Draft as the program waits for a decision from Jeremy Roach, who could return for his final year of eligibility, opt to turn pro, or transfer.
Nevertheless, the Blue Devils are very confident in its backcourt for next season.