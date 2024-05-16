Duke basketball lands unheralded transfer after injury riddled season
Another addition to the Duke basketball roster became official on Thursday afternoon as Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield announced his commitment to the Blue Devils.
Sheffield had been rumored to commit to Duke as of Wednesday afternoon after having a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction logged for the 5-time National Champions.
The 6-foot-6 guard, who was not ranked in the 247Sports transfer database, did not play last season due to a foot injury and was able to receive a medical redshirt. He will have two years of eligibility remaining due to his COVID season.
As a junior, he averaged 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 43.0-percent shooting from the field and 37.3-percent shooting from 3-point range. He's played in a total of 95 games during his career at Rice, starting 55.
However, he has never played in the NCAA Tournament.
Sheffield joins Duke's transfer class of Syracuse center Maliq Brown, Purdue forward Mason Gillis, and Tulane guard Sion James. The Blue Devils have one scholarship remaining, but the expectation is that no other impact rotational players will be added to the roster.
There was not a report surrounding a visit between Duke and Cameron Sheffield. In fact, St. Louis had been the only program that shown a reported interest in the Georgia native.
Playing time could be tough to find for Sheffield this season, given he has not played in a year as well as the depth Duke has in its backcourt. The Blue Devils have two returning players, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, in addition to the top ranked recruiting class in the country.
With still two years of service remaining, Cameron Sheffield could be viewed as a quality depth piece for Jon Scheyer and the coaching staff while receiving an increase in minutes during the 2025-26 season instead of this winter.