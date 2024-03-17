Duke basketball lands 4-seed in NCAA Tournament after faltering in final two games
The Blue Devils are headed back to Brooklyn
Brooklyn, New York has been a very nice place for the Duke basketball team and that is the hope once again after the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
The Blue Devils were given the No. 4 seed in the South Region, drawing a matchup with Vermont in the Round of 64.
Its loss in the ACC Tournament likely dropped the 5-time National Champions a seed line, after being bounced in the quarterfinals by No. 10 seed North Carolina State, who eventually would win the ACC Championship over top-seed North Carolina.
Should Duke defeat the Catamounts, a matchup in the Round of 32 would await against either Wisconsin or James Madison.
The Blue Devils were eliminated in the Round of 32 last year by Tennessee. Jon Scheyer earned a No. 5 seed in his first season as a head coach before bumping up to a No. 4 seed this season.
There were major National Championship expectations on the shoulders of Duke this season and it did not meet those expectations in the regular season, especially losing its last game of the regular season to North Carolina at home before dropping its first postseason game in Washington D.C.
It was just the second time all season that the Blue Devils lost consecutive games.
Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South, which has its Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in Dallas, and Marquette is the No. 2 seed. The Kentucky Wildcats are the No. 3 seed, but the two blue bloods could not meet until the Elite Eight.
There is no time set, but Duke's first NCAA Tournament game will be on Friday, March 22 and a victory would have its next game on Sunday, March 24 inside the Barclays Center, which has been the host to a number of ACC Championships for the Blue Devils.