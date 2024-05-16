Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer explains what makes Cooper Flagg the best prospect
The Duke basketball program and coaching staff are already making preparations for Cooper Flagg's arrival on campus this summer.
The top overall prospect opted for the Blue Devils over UConn during his recruitment this fall.
Duke already has the most eyes on its program in college basketball, but the presence of Flagg will bring more attention to the program from all types of basketball fans, specifically NBA talent evaluations with the expectation that the 6-foot-9 forward will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"It's been a joy to watch him play in high school because no matter when I've seen him, whether it's Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. after playing for a few days or whether it's watching him play on ESPN in the National Championship Game this year, he always plays the same way," Jon Scheyer told the ACC Network at the league's spring meetings.
Flagg won nearly every individual award this season, gathering Mr. Basketball USA, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
“He always competes, 100% effort, and I think that’s a separator," Scheyer continued.
"Obviously, you look at his athleticism, talent, size, and skill is off the charts, but, to me, it's how he competes and who he is as a teammate."
Cooper Flagg headlines the top ranked recruiting class in the country that also includes Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Kon Knueppel, and Darren Harris.
Flagg averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game during his senior season while leading Montverde Academy (Fla.) to a 34-0 record, culminating with a championship.
He also participated in the McDonald's All-American Game, Nike Hoop Summit, and Jordan Brand Classic.
Cooper Flagg, along with the rest of the Blue Devil incoming freshmen class, is expected to arrive in Durham for summer workouts in the next couple of weeks.