Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer begins tenure coaching recruits with Team USA
Jon Scheyer is accustomed to coaching some of the best talent in the country with the Duke basketball program but now he gets to experience what it is like to be on the international level.
Scheyer is assisting as a court coach during the opening phase of training camp for the USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp. He is joined by Coastal Carolina's Justin Gray, Drake's Ben McCollum, and St. Louis' Josh Schertz.
Arizona's Tommy Lloyd is the head coach and will be traveling to Buenos Aires for the U18 AmeriCup with his assistant coaches, Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry and Texas Tech's Grant McCasland.
While Scheyer is in Colorado with USA Basketball, he will be joined by one of his future players, Patrick Ngongba II.
Ngongba II, who dealt with a foot injury for most of his senior season, is just one of five prospects in the Class of 2024 that have been invited to participate in training camp.
The 29-player pool is mostly comprised of 2025 players, three of which have been offered by the Blue Devils -- Nate Ament, Meleek Thomas, and Caleb Wilson -- and a chance for Jon Scheyer to see their skills up-close.
There are also three 2026 players invited to training camp, Alex Constanza, Kaden House and Kalek House, but none hold offers from Duke. In fact, the Blue Devils have not extended offers to any prospects in the 2026 class.
Training camp begins on Thursday for the USA U18 squad and a roster should be announced within the next week. The U18 AmeriCup begins on June 3.
Jon Scheyer, upon his arrival back in Durham, will be preparing to welcome a loaded freshmen class, led by top prospect Cooper Flagg, as well as his two returnees and transfers for summer workouts in preparation for the 2024-25 season.