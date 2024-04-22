Duke basketball: Jeremy Roach commits to Baylor as NIL rumors continue to swirl
The Blue Devil captain is heading to his rumored destination
Despite the rumors surrounding how much Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money Jeremy Roach is getting from Baylor, the former Duke basketball captain announced his commitment to the program on Sunday night.
The decision comes less than a week after Roach entered the transfer portal. It only took two days for the Bears to emerge as the clear favorite.
Kentucky, Arkansas, and St. John's were also rumored to be very interested in the graduate transfer, who will only have one year remaining of eligibility.
Roach declared for the 2024 NBA Draft but the expectation is that he will withdraw his name, similar to what he did last offseason with the Blue Devils, and return to school. It was suggested by Trilly Donovan, college basketball's anonymous insider, that the ex-Blue Devil was getting $1.5 million in NIL to go to the school.
Jeremy Roach denied those rumors on social media, but the NIL package that he received from Baylor is very lucrative. An official amount has not been made public.
Roach averaged 14.0 points per game for Duke this season, shooting 42.9-percent from 3-point range. He's expected to start next season for Baylor, which has the No. 37 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. Currently, Roach is the only pledge to the Bears from the portal but more commitments will come shortly for the program.
Jeremy Roach joins Mark Mitchell (Missouri) as the only two players who entered the transfer from Duke to commit to their next school.
The Blue Devils saw a total of ten players exit the program following its loss in the Elite 8, seven departing via the transfer portal, two to the NBA Draft, and one by graduation.
Duke is bringing in the top ranked recruiting class in the country and has added Syracuse forward Mailq Brown from the portal to help build next year's roster around returners Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.