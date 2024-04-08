Duke basketball: Jared McCain's brother debunks rumor about NBA Draft status
The Blue Devil guard has not made a decision yet on his future
Everyone around the Duke basketball program is waiting for the NBA Draft decision of Jared McCain.
The freshman turned in one of the seasons a Blue Devil rookie has ever had, averaging 14.3 points per game on 41.4-percent shooting from 3-point range.
A return to Durham for his sophomore season would be the best news Jon Scheyer could receive this season but the idea of McCain heading to the NBA Draft is one to seriously consider as he projects as a first round selection and this year's draft is much weaker -- on paper -- than next year's.
However, many people are trying to get intel on what the California native will do and, due to his heavy social media presence, all the information that is presented online might not be entirely true.
There was a Snapchat circulating from an account that claimed to be the Duke freshman highlighting that a recent mock draft had him being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Many Blue Devil fans thought it was a sign that Jared McCain was heading to the NBA and would not return to Duke, but his brother quickly debunked the rumor.
Jayce McCain, a graduate assistant at Duke, told everyone that the social media account did not belong to Jared McCain.
There has not been a decision made publicly about his future and any official news would come from the Duke basketball social media accounts.
Does this mean that McCain is guaranteed to come back to Duke? No.
Does this mean that McCain is guaranteed to go to the NBA Draft? No.
It's just purely speculation from an anonymous social media user that was trying to create headlines and did so successfully.
As for now, the Duke basketball community waits for the actual decision from Jared McCain on his future.