Duke basketball interested in ex-ACC commit as Jon Scheyer looks for next transfer
The Blue Devils are looking to add depth to its backcourt
The Duke basketball team will have one of the best backcourts in the country next season with the returns of Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster but depth remains an issue for the Blue Devils.
Despite adding two transfers from the portal in Syracuse's Maliq Brown and Purdue's Mason Gillies, Jon Scheyer is still looking for a guard to provide the team depth off the bench and has the ability to handle the ball.
Jordan Ivy-Curry announced he was reopening his recruitment after originally committing to Virginia Tech this offseason and Duke has become an early suitor for him. The University of Texas at San Antonio guard has also heard from Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma, Grand Canyon, UCF, Florida State, and Texas A&M, according to Jon Rothstein.
Ivy-Curry played in just 21 games last season, averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 40.1-percent shooting. He played the first two seasons of his career at UTSA before transferring to Pacific for his junior season. He went back into the transfer portal only to land back with the Roadrunners last season.
He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2020-21 after shooting 37.5-percent from 3-point range and posting 7.2 points per contest.
Duke still has three open scholarships use, although not every slot has to be filled.
The Blue Devils have lost ten players from this year's roster, one to graduation, two to the NBA Draft, and seven to the transfer portal. Duke will also have the top ranked recruiting class entering Durham next season.
In addition to another guard, the Scheyer is also hoping to land a wing from the portal that could start at small forward and has the ability to efficiently hit 3-pointers.
There are no scheduled visits between Duke and transfer portal targets at this time.