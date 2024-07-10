Duke basketball included in 2025 recruit's Top-8 finalists with UNC, UK, and UConn
The Duke basketball program has not landed a commitment yet in the Class of 2025 but it could be getting close after Acaden Lewis, a 4-star guard, placed the Blue Devils in his Top-8 finalists.
The 6-foot-2 guard stars at Sidwell Friends School (DC) and is ranked as the No. 47 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Lewis also included Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UConn in his group of finalists. He has already taken unofficial visits to Kentucky, UConn, and North Carolina while planning to have an official visit with the Tar Heels on October 4.
Acaden Lewis is averaging 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while playing with Team Durant on the Nike EYBL Circuit and is hoping his stock continues to rise after Peach Jam next week.
The combo guard told On3 that he would like to start taking official visits to schools after the AAU circuit ends this summer and a potential commitment in October could loom, considering that is the month of his birthday.
“The culture of the school will be big for me. I want to see how they talk to the top guy, their second guy, their thirteenth guy," he explained.
"See how they treat their managers and everyone in the program. The roster will be big too. With the portal and everything going on there, I want to go into a family environment where I know the coaches are invested in me.”
Duke currently has 12 offers out to players in the Class of 2025, most notably the top two players in the nation AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. It's most recent offer went to 4-star wing Shelton Henderson.
Jon Scheyer has said that he plans to be more selective when taking high school players and try to build his roster through the transfer portal.