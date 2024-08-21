Duke basketball to host program legend during high profile charity exhibition
The Duke basketball team announced its non-conference schedule last week that includes a handful of daunting challenges, but Jon Scheyer had one more obstacle for his team in mind.
The Blue Devils will host Arizona State, led by program legend Bobby Hurley, in a charity exhibition on Saturday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. There has not been any decision on a broadcast channel and information on tickets will be released to the public soon.
The matchup will be called the 'Brotherhood Run,' which all proceeds will benefit the Duke Children's Hospital.
"We are excited about the Brotherhood Run, playing Arizona State for a charity exhibition game. This is the first time we've done something like this," Jon Scheyer said.
"Duke Children's Hospital has been a great partner to our program for a long time, starting with Coach K, and to keep that relationship going means a lot to me and to our program. We couldn't be more excited to partner with them to raise funds and awareness for all the incredible work they are doing."
Arizona State will be entering its 10th season under Bobby Hurley, making the NCAA Tournament in only three of the previous nine, including a berth into the field two years ago. However, there have been rumors circulating about Hurley's job status after missing the postseason last year with a losing records and sub-.500 seasons in three of the last four years.
"I've always had a ton of respect and admiration for Bobby Hurley," Scheyer continued.
"He's one of the all-time great players to ever play college basketball, let alone Duke. His 1991 team was the team that won our first national championship, and his 1992 team was the team where I fell in love with Duke and fell in love with college basketball."
The two programs have not met since 2009, a victory for Duke inside Madison Square Garden.
"I'm grateful to Jon Scheyer and Duke Basketball for working with Arizona State Basketball to make this exhibition game a reality," Hurley said.
"It will be special for me to return to Cameron Indoor. Our team is excited for the opportunity to compete against a storied basketball program prior to embarking on our regular season schedule."
Duke will also play an exhibition game on Saturday, October 19 against Lincoln University (DII) before its regular season begins on November 4 against Maine.
"It's an honor to play this game and celebrate Bobby at Duke. It's also a great opportunity for both teams to compete at a high level before the season starts," Scheyer concluded.