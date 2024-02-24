Duke basketball hoping Tyrese Proctor takes another positive step after concussion
The Duke basketball point guard will look to improve in his second game since returning
There was doubt on whether Tyrese Proctor was going to be able to play on Wednesday night against Miami.
The sophomore point guard did not travel with the team to Florida State after suffering a concussion earlier in the week against Wake Forest and, as of Monday, had not been cleared for contact according to Jon Scheyer.
There wasn't much contact done on Tuesday, either, for Proctor, but he was able to get clearance to travel to South Florida for the Blue Devils' game and suit up in the second of a 3-game road trip.
"I was really happy with Tyrese [Proctor]," Scheyer said after the 84-55 victory,
"We didn’t know how many minutes he could play tonight. He’s done about 10 minutes of contact since the last game he played against Wake Forest."
Proctor came off the bench to play 23 minutes against Miami and finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and five assists on 4-of-9 shooting.
"I thought he had great minutes, played with a great pace," the Duke head coach continued.
It was his first game since he went scoreless against Wake Forest, when he suffered his concussion, and missed all five shots he took in 25 minutes. Another few days of full contact practice should only make him feel more comfortable on the floor going forward.
However, Duke is 4-0 in games in which Proctor does not play this season.
Now, Tyrese Proctor gets another chance to make an impression on the Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) as the two teams will play its second matchup of the season on Saturday afternoon (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Winston-Salem.
The No. 8 Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) still control its own destiny to win the ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament if it wins the remaining five games on its schedule.