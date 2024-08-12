Duke basketball hoping for 4 selections to USA basketball roster for 2028 Olympics
The hype is still high after Team USA won another gold medal at the Olympics and while Jayson Tatum represented the Duke basketball program in Paris, the Blue Devils could be looking at a high amount of players in Los Angeles in four years.
There was drama surrounding Tatum after he did not play in the team's opening game of pool play against Serbia and registered another DNP against the Serbians in the semifinal.
He averaged just 11.8 minutes and 3.5 points per game in the six contests while seeing 11 minutes in the gold medal victory against France, scoring two points.
Despite the lack of playing time, Tatum said that will not impact his decision whether or not to play in the 2028 Olympics as he would be gunning for a third gold medal. Should the NBA Champion elect to play, he would figure to be at the top of the rotation and give the Duke basketball program another chance to boast a gold medal winner.
However, Jayson Tatum might not be the only Blue Devil in contention to make the Olympic roster in four years as many expect Paolo Banchero to be named to the team. Banchero, a former No. 1 overall pick, opted to play for the United States over Italy in the 2023 FIBA World Cup despite registering a disappointing loss in the bronze medal game for Team USA.
Banchero was named to his first NBA All-Star Game this winter and led the surprising Orlando Magic to the postseason after averging 22.6 points per game. Assuming he continues on an upward trajectory, the former Blue Devil superstar should easily make the 2028 roster.
The other two Duke basketball players that should be competing for Olympic roster spots obviously have many questions surrounding them, starting with Zion Williamson.
Williamson, when healthy, is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. But there is the problem.
The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a variety of health issues and staying on the court has been a chore. There have also been questions about his eating habits as well as staying in peak conditioning form throughout an NBA season.
Who could possibly project what his outlook will be in four years? If everything goes right for Zion, he should be making his Olympic debut in Los Angeles.
The player that was not on the USA basketball roster this year but generated the most buzz exiting the team's training camp was Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, and it only feels right to include him in the potential roster.
He shined against the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis but would only be 21 years old when the 2028 Olympics arrive and finishing his third NBA season. Would it be too fast for him to land on the squad?
Only two players have made the Olympic team before turning 22 years old since 2004, Keldon Johnson (2021) and Davis (2012). If Flagg is as good as everyone expects, he will have a legitimate shot to earn a spot on the roster.