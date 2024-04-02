Duke basketball has historically bad season against in-state ACC rivals
The Blue Devils did not perform well against other teams in North Carolina
The Duke basketball program prides itself on being one of the best teams in the country on a yearly basis.
Along with that goal comes being a top squad in the ACC, and in the state of North Carolina.
While Jon Scheyer's team was one of the best in the nation and the conference, the Blue Devils struggled mightily this season against some of its closest rivals.
In games against North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest, Duke was 2-5 this season. It was the program's worst record against its three in-state opponents since the 1994-95 season when the Blue Devils were a combined 1-7.
It's only other two conference losses this season came on the road against Georgia Tech and at home against Pittsburgh without two starters available.
All of its games against the Carolina based teams came after February, beginning when Duke traveled to Chapel Hill to play the Tar Heels, the first of two losses to its rival. Two dates against Wake Forest awaited in the next two weeks, a victory in Durham and the court storming controversy after losing in Winston-Salem.
The Blue Devils would rattle off a three-game winning streak after its loss to the Demon Deacons, culminating in a dominant victory in Raleigh against the Wolfpack.
Then, things started to skid.
Duke would lose its regular season finale against North Carolina in Cameron and immediately follow that up with an upset loss in the ACC Tournament quaterfinals against NC State.
The disappointing season against teams in the triangle culminated with Sunday's loss to the 'Pack in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, ending the Duke season one game shy of a Final Four berth.
Next season, Duke will have the same schedule as this year against its in-state foes, despite the additions to the league. with home and away games against North Carolina and Wake Forest while only seeing NC State in Cameron Indoor Stadium during the regular season.