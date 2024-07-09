Duke basketball guard showing 'encouraging signs of progress' during critical summer
The Duke basketball team is expecting a massive jump from point guard Tyrese Proctor this season and the rising junior appears to be headed in the right direction already.
Proctor attended the CP3 Elite Camp over the weekend and Jon Chepkevich, the Director of Scouting for DraftExpress, said the Blue Devil "showed encouraging signs of progress" during the camp.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game as a sophomore while shooting 42.3-percent from the floor and 35.2-percent from 3-point range -- both improvements from his freshman season.
Chepkevich explained that the Australian has a "mature game" but noted that he is still just 20-years old.
Duke listed Proctor at 183 pounds last season and it seems that he has added more weight, according to the scouts in attendance.
Proctor was thought of as an eventual first round draft pick entering his sophomore season with the Duke basketball program but could never find the consistency to perform at an elite level. He will try and improve his draft stock this season despite a projected elite crop of prospects.
Tulane transfer Sion James joined Tyrese Proctor at the CP3 Elite Camp as the newest Blue Devil was referenced as a "Swiss Army knife" and an "absolute freight train when he gets down hill."
James posted a career-high 14.0 points per game with the Green Wave last season.
Both Proctor and James could be viewed as starters for Duke this year at the current point of the offseason, which would be alongside Caleb Foster, Cooper Flagg, and Khaman Maluach.
Duke basketball freshman wings Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel were attendees at the Jayson Tatum Elite Camp, which was held in the same gym as Chris Paul's camp.
The Blue Devils will return to Durham for offseason practices later this month as its season opens on November 4 against Maine.