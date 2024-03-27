Duke basketball guard Jared McCain updates injury ahead of Sweet 16 matchup
The Blue Devil superstar didn't seem too concerned about
It hasn't been reported. He hasn't missed a game. But it's clear that Duke basketball guard Jared McCain is dealing with some type of injury.
McCain, after scoring 30 points on 8-of-11 shooting from 3-point range in the Blue Devils' Round of 32 victory against James Madison, had a large ice bag wrapped around his left thigh.
It was the first thing brought up with CBS' Tracy Wolfson during his on-court postgame interview.
"This is making me a little nervous down here. What's going on with the thigh?" she asked as the camera zoomed in on the area.
"It's nothing," McCain said. "Just hurts a little bit. Nothing crazy." Head coach Jon Scheyer did not play his star guard over the final 9:29 of the 38-point victory.
Perhaps it's the wear-and-tear on his body over the course of his first season in college, but it certainly hasn't shown when he has been on the floor, leading Duke in scoring in its first two games of the NCAA Tournament.
McCain had 15 points on Friday night in the Round of 64 against Vermont.
The freshman did have an injury scare when the Blue Devils were upset in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, banging heads with teammate Jaylen Blakes during warmups and requiring stitches prior to tipoff. He was still in the starting lineup despite the disruption.
However, this injury appears to be new and he had his thigh covered in a heating wrap before Sunday's game to try and keep the area loose. Still, nothing seems to be too concerning entering the second weekend of the tournament.
Jared McCain practiced on Tuesday, which was the team's first practice since its victory over the Dukes, and is clearly on track to play against No. 1 seed Houston on Friday night (9:39 p.m. ET, CBS) in the Sweet 16.