Duke basketball guard Jared McCain posts TikTok immediately after Sweet 16 victory
The Blue Devil guard wasted no time jumping on social media
The social media posts of Duke basketball guard Jared McCain have been must-watch throughout the season and the rookie didn't keep his fans waiting long after the Blue Devils defeated Houston in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
McCain used many of his teammates' dance moves in his first TikTok post of the night, beginning with senior captain Jeremy Roach and followed by Sean Stewart, who has been revealed as the camera man for many of the viral clips.
Injured freshman Caleb Foster also made an appearance in the video as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his ankle suffered in late February.
The freshman even got Duke basketball trainer Jose Fonseca to make a short cameo in the video.
McCain wasn't as prolific against the Cougars as he was in the first two rounds of the tournament against Vermont and James Madison, but still managed seven points, six rebounds, and four assists on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.
He also played every second of the 54-51 win.
Late Friday night, into Saturday morning, Jared McCain posted another TikTok video to the public that features Stewart and Foster which uses a sound that says, "Another day, another victory for the OG."
McCain's first video had 238,000 views as of early Saturday morning while the second video had 170,000 views and growing.
Neither currently comes close to his video from the Duke plane after he scored 30 points in the Round of 32, which landed 3.5 million views. Another video, which was posted before the team left for Dallas, has 4.6 million views.
He has 2.6 million followers on the social media platform.
Jared McCain and the rest of the Blue Devils will get one day to prepare for its Elite 8 matchup against North Carolina State on Sunday afternoon (5:05 p.m. ET, CBS).