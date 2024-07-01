Duke basketball guard fully cleared to return after ankle surgery
It always felt like Caleb Foster was back from the ankle injury that cut his freshman season with the Duke basketball program short, but now its official.
Foster has been cleared for all basketball activities, according to a social media post from Jon Rothstein.
The 6-foot-5 guard had his season end on February 24 against Wake Forest as it was later clarified that he suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle which eventually required surgery. There wasn't a specific play that injured the promising rookie but he said that he had been bothered by the issue prior to the matchup against the Demon Deacons.
He did not play in the ACC Tournament or the NCAA Tournament.
Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season on 43.7-percent shooting from the field and 40.6-percent from 3-point range. He will assume the starting shooting guard role this season next to junior point guard Tyrese Proctor after playing in 27 contests, starting 15.
Caleb Foster said on an episode of The Brotherhood Podcast in April that he expected to be back on the court in June and that appeared to be the case after he was seen throughout social media clips when the team returned to Durham for summer workouts as well as the intrasquad scrimmage that the Blue Devils posted on YouTube.
There are high expectations not only on the shoulders of Foster, but the entire Duke team with the top ranked recruiting class in the country, led by Cooper Flagg, as well as a solid crop of transfers entering the program.
Head coach Jon Scheyer was forced to replace ten scholarship players on the roster after they made their decisions to either transfer, enter the NBA Draft, or exhausted all of its eligibility.
Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor were the only two key contributors to return from the 2023-24 version of the Blue Devils.