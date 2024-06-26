Duke basketball gives warning to NBA GMs about Blue Devil prospects ahead of draft
The NBA Draft is finally here and the Duke basketball program is making sure general managers know that it would be a mistake to pass on the two Blue Devil prospects, Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski.
Both players are expected to go inside the first round of Wednesday's draft but McCain appears to be positioned much stronger than Filipowski as the 7-footer has been seen at the back end of the first round in the latest mock drafs.
However, the Blue Devils posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that "GMs will regret it someday" if Duke's NBA Draft record of 30 lottery picks does not rise.
The program has also produced 22 first round picks over the ten years that Jon Scheyer joined the Duke coaching staff as well as having at least one player drafted in 24-of-26 drafts with 40 first round picks during that timeframe.
Last year, Dereck Livley and Dariq Whitehead became the first draft picks to be selected from Duke that had Scheyer as their head coach. Both prospects were selected in the first round.
The most recent NBA mock draft from ESPN has Jared McCain being selected No. 16 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.
McCain will being an immediate impact to whichever franchise selects him with his shooting ability and maturity on the floor. The rookie averaged 14.3 points per game during his lone season at Duke and shot 41.4-percent from 3-point range.
Kyle Filipowski is currently projected to land in Milwaukee with the Bucks as the No. 23 overall selection.
Filipowski was thought of as a lottery pick after he decided to return to Duke for his sophomore season, averaging 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. However, he has started to slide in recent weeks in various mock drafts.
Both players will be in the green room at the Barclays Center when the NBA Draft gets underway at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.