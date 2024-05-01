Duke basketball getting massive upgrade to Cameron Indoor Stadium next season
The Blue Devils are getting a much needed update to Cameron Indoor Stadium
Cameron Indoor Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in sports and the Duke basketball program is getting a much needed update to its home building.
The school announced that the video board inside Cameron will be renovated this summer and be a "three-display centerhung configuration," according to the press release.
"The new visual centerpiece will improve the game-day presentation with videos and statistics in the fall of 2024," it continued. The new video board will have more than double the amount digital pixels than the previous one.
The Duke basketball social media accounts showed a brief clip of what the new structure inside Cameron will look like when it is completed.
"For us to be a part of this project at such a historic venue as Cameron Indoor Stadium is an honor," Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative, said in the press release.
"To help enhance the game-day experience for the fans and work closely with our longtime partners at Duke makes this a very rewarding endeavor. We're looking forward to seeing how the new centerhung adds to the already amazing atmosphere."
The old video board has already been removed from the arena.
There will also be new press row video boards that allow for more in-game statistics to be shown as well as giving Duke the opportunity to promote sponsors throughout the game.
The additions to Cameron Indoor Stadium will only add to the excitement for next season as the Blue Devils welcome in the top ranked freshmen class in the country, led by top overall prospect Cooper Flagg.
Duke will also retain Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster on its roster while adding Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown and Purdue transfer Mason Gillis.
It's just another step in what is one of the most anticipated Duke basketball seasons in recent memory.