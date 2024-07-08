Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg thriving in practice against Team USA
The talk emulating out of Las Vegas this weekend hasn't been about the NBA superstars on Team USA, rather it has been circulating around Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg.
Flagg became the first college player invited to participate with the USA Select Team since 2013 when former Creighton star Doug McDermott and Oklahoma State standout Marcus Smart took the floor, but the hype around Flagg has been different than anyone has seen.
He has yet to play in a college basketball game and is widely considered as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Nevertheless, he is showing that he can hold is own on a court with the best American born basketball players as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Flagg had a baseline jumpshot blocked by Anthony Davis before recovering the loose ball and getting free for a dunk. He also showcased his passing abilities with a no-look, behind the back dish in the lane to a cuttung teammate for an easy dunk.
Video also captured the 17-year old hitting a jump shot over former NBA MVP, Joel Embiid.
It's unlikely that Cooper Flagg would get elevated to the USA Senior National Team to compete in the Olympics, but the chance still is possible. Flagg could only join the roster as an injury replacement and USA Basketball all-time great, Kevin Durant, has yet to practice with the team due to a calf strain.
Reports have said the injury is minor and Durant beind held out is for precaution.
Still, with Flagg exceeding performances during scrimmages, he could be jumping other Select Team players on the list to fill the roster should there be an injury before the team departs for Paris.
Until then, Cooper Flagg will make his collegiate debut on November 4 against Maine.