Duke basketball makes first addition from transfer after seven roster departures
The Blue Devils have added to its roster for the first time this offseason
After seven players entered the transfer portal from the Duke basketball team, Jon Scheyer has made his first addition to rebuild the roster and it's a familiar face around the ACC.
Syracuse forward Maliq Brown announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Saturday after visiting Duke last week.
The 6-foot-8 forward played two seasons for the Orange and continued to improve his statistics during his sophomore year, averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game on 69.8-percent shooting from the field. He has started 25 of his 61 career games.
Brown isn't a threat from 3-point range but is trying to develop a shot from distance. He never attempted a 3-pointer during his freshman season before making 7-of-19 (36.8-percent) this year.
He made 73.6-percent of his 2-pointers this season.
Maliq Brown will bring a much needed physical presence to the Blue Devil roster after its departures and is very comfortable within the confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium as the best game of his career came in Durham against the Blue Devils in January, scoring 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting.
He also had seven rebounds in the career shattering performance.
Named to the ACC All-Defensive Team this season, Brown became the first center in league history to lead the conference in steals per game this year.
The Culpepper, Virginia native was a 3-star recruit, ranked No. 247 in the country, according to 247Sports coming out of high school with offers to Georgetown, NC State, and St. John's before selecting Syracuse.
It's unclear if Brown will start next season for Duke will should play a major role with significant versatility for Jon Scheyer.
The Blue Devils now have four scholarships to operate in the transfer portal with its two returners, Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, combined with its six incoming freshmen, led by Cooper Flagg.