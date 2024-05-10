Duke basketball fills major area of need with most recent transfer commitment
The Duke basketball backcourt now has depth.
Nearly a week after taking his visit to Durham, Tulane transfer Sion James announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Friday morning.
James, who had entered the 2024 NBA Draft, will serve a vital role off the bench for Jon Scheyer's squad as the backup to both Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.
The 6-foot-6 guard has spent his entire four year career with the Green Wave, playing 114 games and starting 106, while averaging 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season on 51.4-percent shooting from the field and 38.1-percent from 3-point range.
He will join Syracuse's Maliq Brown and Purdue's Mason Gillies in Duke's transfer portal class this offseason with still two scholarship openings available.
"I chose Duke because it gives me a chance to impact winning and compete under the brightest lights in college basketball,” James told 247Sports about his commitment.
“I get to work with a talented, experienced staff that knows how to win games and develop players, and I get to play with some of the most talented players in the country."
Sion James in a three level scorer who can do just about everything on the court. In Tulane's loss in the American Athletic Conference Tournament, he had 28 points and 10 rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting, making 3-of-5 3-pointers.
The one caveat, however, is that he has never played in an NCAA Tournament game. As currently constructed, only two players on the Duke roster (Proctor and Gillis) have postseason experience. Rising sophomore Caleb Foster was injured and unavailable to play in the Blue Devils' run to the Elite 8 this season.
James will bring another dimension to Duke's defensive versatility, which should be one of the nation's best, and adds more height to the roster.
As a junior, he set the Tulane record for most blocks in an AAC Tournament game with six.