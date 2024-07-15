Duke basketball enters loaded recruiting battle with UNC at forefront
The recruiting race for Braylon Mullins is heating up and the Duke basketball team has officially joined the competition after Mullins announced his offer from the Blue Devils on Sunday evening.
"After a great conversation with [Jon Scheyer] I am blessed to receive an offer from [Duke]!!!," he posted on social media. "Thank you for the opportunity!!"
Mullins is quickly rising up recruiting boards after a very strong start to the AAU circuit this summer.
ESPN's Director of Recruiting, Paul Biancardi, called him "one of the best shot makers in the country."
Mullins ranks as a 4-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as well as the No. 74 recruit in the country.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Greenfield-Central High School (Ill.) is the No. 13 prospect at his position and the No. 5 player in the state of Indiana.
However, he is the No. 23 player in the 247Sports rankings and No. 5 shooting guard in the country.
He holds offers from North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Arkansas, UConn, Kansas, Kentucky, and many others.
Official visits are tentatively set for Braylon Mullins beginning August 1 with a trip to UConn, followed by Michigan State, Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana, and Tennessee through October. He has no current plans to visit Duke.
The Blue Devils made Mullins the 13th player in the Class of 2025 to receive an offer from the program but Jon Scheyer has still yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the class. Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa, the top two ranked players in the country, are the biggest targets for Duke.
Scheyer and his coaching staff have been busy this week on the recruiting trail, visiting Nike's EYBL Peach Jam as well as the Adidas 3SSB Circut.
Duke has not landed a player in the Class of 2026, either.