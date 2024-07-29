Duke basketball: Cooper Flagg says summer has been 'great' as start of season nears
It has been a whirlwind of a summer for Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg and things are only going to intensify for him over the next year.
Flagg and the Blue Devils are in the final week of summer workouts and a handful of players appeared in a social media post on Sunday night to check in with fans and explain how things have been going.
"Been on campus for a little while, it's been a great summer," the top ranked recruit in the country said.
"Had a good time getting to know the guys and I'm just excited to get it going."
After reporting to Durham at the end of June for workouts, Flagg departed campus a short time after that following an invitation to the USA Basketball Select Team where he got to play against the Men's Senior National Team as they prepared for the Olympic Games.
The Montverde Academy (Fla.) product shined against the best players in the world, proving that he is very worthy of the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft after he completes his season at Duke. Players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum all praised Flagg for his abilities and potential in the league.
After training camp ended, Flagg remained on the west coast and traveled to Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards as he was presented with the 2024 Gatorade Best Male Players of the Year before returning to the Blue Devils to complete its summer session.
Things will still be busy for Cooper Flagg when he leaves Duke temporarily in early August as he and his brother, Ace, will be running a youth basketball camp in their home state of Maine.
Flagg, as well as the rest of the Blue Devils, will return to campus at the end of August for the beginning of the fall semester and start official practice shortly after.
Duke will open its season inside Cameron Indoor Stadium against Maine on November 4.