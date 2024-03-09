Duke basketball: Cooper Flagg given high school boys basketball greatest honor
The biggest honor in high school sports went to a future Blue Devil
Duke basketball signee Cooper Flagg was once again proven as the best high school player in the country as he was named as the Naismith High School Player of the Year.
Flagg has shined in his senior season for Montverde Acadmey (Fla.) and has been ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 since his reclassification from 2025.
“I would like to thank Jersey Mike’s and the Naismith selection committee for recognizing me as the Naismith High School Player of the Year,” the future Duke star said in a statement.
“It is a great honor that wouldn’t have been possible without my parents, coaches, and teammates, who motivate me every day to get better.”
Cooper Flagg becomes the fifth player to win the award from Montverde and the third player who accepted the honor as a future Duke basketball player from the program, joining RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead.
Duke has welcomed two other Naismith High School Players of the Year, including Shane Battier and Austin Rivers.
Flagg is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 steals per game while the Eagles have capped off a 30-0 season and will compete in the National Championship Tournament in early April.
He has improved his game as a 3-point shooter and remained stout as a defender while being named as a McDonald's All-American and projected as the top selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Duke holds the top ranked recruiting class in the country as Flagg will be joined by Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Kon Knueppel, and Darren Harris.
Evans, a 5-star prospect from the state of North Carolina, has also been named as a McDonald's All-American. Each future Blue Devil is listed a 5-star recruit with the excpetion of Harris, who is listed as a 4-star.