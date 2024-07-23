Duke basketball: Cooper Flagg's brother transfers to North Carolina for senior year
Cooper Flagg will not be the only member of his family in the state of North Carolina when he takes the floor for the Duke basketball program this fall after it was announced that his brother, Ace, will be playing at Greensboro Day (NC) this season.
The duo took the floor at Montverde Academy (Fla.) for each of the last two seasons and now will be less than 60 miles apart this winter.
Cooper Flagg was originally a member of the Class of 2025, just like his brother, before he reclassified into 2024 and eventually committed to the Blue Devils.
The news of Ace Flagg's transfer was first reported by Phenom Hoop Report.
The 6-foot-7 forward is not ranked in the 247Sports recruiting rankings but does hold offers from West Virginia, Bryant, George Washington, Florida Gulf Coast, Saint Joseph’s, and Maine -- which is where the family is from.
It will likely be the last time the brothers remain in close proximity to each other during a basketball season as Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft after playing one season with the Duke basketball program.
Ace Flagg accompanied Cooper during his official visit to Duke in October for the team's Countdown to Craziness.
Flagg played in 27 games for Montverde Academy this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest as the program captured another National Championship. The change of schools should give Ace more playing time and see his recruitment spike this season.
Cooper and Ace will be returning to their home state of Maine in August to run a youth basketball camp. The duo got to play in a two-night sold out event at the University of Maine in January with Montverde Academy.
Duke will open its season against Maine on November 4 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.