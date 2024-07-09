Duke basketball: Cooper Flagg was 'blown away' when arriving at USA Basketball camp
Even with the abilities and hype surrounding Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg, he was star struck when he arrived at Team USA training camp as a member of the Select Team.
Flagg became the first college player to be invited to participate with the USA Basketball Select Team since 2013 when Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart were invited, but the Blue Devil rookie has yet to play a college basketball game yet.
Still, the Maine native will be sharing the court with the best basketball players in the world soon as he is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft following his one season at Duke.
However, he needed to adjust to seeing players like LeBron James and Steph Curry on the other side of the floor.
"At first I was a little bit blown away when I first walked up here," Flagg told ESPN. "But then once the ball went up, it's basketball to me at the end of the day."
It did not take long for the 17-year old Flagg to prove he belonged with the 12 NBA All-Stars that will be playing in the Paris Olympics at the end of the month. Sunday, he got his feet wet in a scrimmage and on Monday he thrived.
Cooper Flagg nearly led an upset of Team USA, falling short by one point on Monday afternoon.
"I was pretty surprised just because it's not like a normal thing," he continued to ESPN. "So, I was definitely really honored and just excited that I had this opportunity."
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and Flagg's parents were in attendance to watch the future star in Las Vegas this week as his stock soared in front of many NBA coaches, scouts, and personnel.
It will not be long until Flagg returns to Durham to complete Duke's offseason workouts as the team breaks for the rest of the summer before returning to campus as the fall semester begins at the end of August.
The Blue Devils will not begin its season until November 4 against Maine.