Newest Duke basketball commit has longer standing reach than Victor Wembanyama
It will not be long before Khaman Maluach is breaking records at the Duke basketball offseason combine. He will even have the inside track at topping Sean Stewart's vertical jump record, after he surpassed Zion Williamson's mark this summer.
Maluach announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon over Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and the G-League.
The center stands at 7-foot-2 and is projected to be a Top-3 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft by ESPN, two slots behind his future teammate in Durham, and top ranked recruit, Cooper Flagg.
Given his size, Khaman Maluach is a physical specimen and has a longer standing reach than this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama, who was measured as recently has last spring, has a 9-foot-7 standing reach compared to the 9-foot-8 reach of Maluach, which was measured in February.
"I use that length to block shots, go get rebounds and dunk the ball whenever I can," the newest Blue Devil told ESPN.
The San Antonio Spurs standout, standing at 7-foot-5, is still taller than Maluach, but another growth spurt could come with the prospect only 17 years old.
"I love watching basketball. I watch a lot of Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Joel Embiid. Victor [Wembanyama]. Chet [Holmgren]. Anthony Davis. I watch everybody. I try to see what players are good at and learn from them."
The rims inside Cameron Indoor Stadium are certainly going to be damaged next season with players like Maluach, Flagg, and Stewart all on the same roster.
"I'm trying to get better every stop I'm on," he continued.
"That's my main goal. To always be 1 percent better than yesterday. Staying close to God to keep me healthy and keep my process clean. I pray every day to keep my journey safe and keep pushing me daily."
Duke has the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the country next season and it could be considered one of the best hauls of all-time. Despite the success of this year's team, the anticipation is already growing for next winter.