Duke basketball commit doesn't need to jump in order to dunk
The most recent Blue Devil commit is already amazing with his measurables
Duke basketball fans might not know much about 7-foot center Khaman Maluach but they will fall in love with the International prospect quickly.
Most people are getting their first in-person look at Maluach this weekend at the Nike Hoop Summit as he will compete against Team USA, headlined by Cooper Flagg, in Portland.
The NBA Academy Africa standout has already competed against some of the world's best basketball players internationally with South Sudan and now he's getting a test at what college basketball will be like in the United States.
The rims at Cameron Indoor Stadium have been tested in the last few years with players like Zion Williamson, Cassius Stanley, and Paolo Banchero coming through the Duke basketball program but the Blue Devils haven't seen a player like Maluach in a long time.
Maluach doesn't need a vertical like other elite Duke athletes to rattle the rim, he barely needs to jump.
During the measurements at the Nike Hoop Summit, the most recent Duke commit came in at 7-foot-1 with a 9-foot-6 standing reach, the largest on the team. He also has a 7-foot-6 wingspan.
Jaw dropping numbers from someone who is the equivalent of a high school senior.
NBA scouts have been watching Maluach throughout the week in Portland as he was projected as a Top-3 pick in ESPN's 2025 mock draft. Not only has he showcased the ability to protect the rim while blocking shots, his offensive game is very underrated with the ability to hit 3-pointers.
Khaman Maluach has yet to sign his National Letter of Intent with the Blue Devils after committing in early March.
Team USA will feature Duke signees Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II alongside Flagg.
The Nike Hoop Summit will take place at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13 from the Moda Center.