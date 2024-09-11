Duke basketball coaching staff makes another visit to Boozer twins
The recruiting race for the Boozer twins feels like it is in the final stages and Jon Scheyer made the trip to Florida with other members of the Duke basketball coaching staff earlier this week.
The news was first reported by college basketball recruiting insider Adam Zagoria.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer were on Duke's campus two weeks ago for an unofficial visit after lining up three more trips to potential suitors. It was the second trip to Durham within the last year after taking their official visit to the program last November.
The duo also booked trips to Florida and Miami, the other two presumptive finalists.
Shortly after the Boozer's returned to Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) following its weekend with the Blue Devils, Todd Golden and Jim Larranaga were at the school to visit with the prospects.
Now, it was Scheyer's turn to visit with the twins again after their unofficial visit to Florida last weekend.
An unofficial visit to Miami is booked for this upcoming weekend.
Cameron Boozer is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, while Cayden Boozer is listed at No. 18. Neither player has unveiled a timeline for a possible commitment but it feels as if we are cusp of an announcement.
Rivals recruiting insider Jason Jordan believes that a decision will be made between Duke or Miami.
"I do believe, like most people, that it’s a two-horse race between Duke and Miami but I couldn’t begin to tell you the headache making the call would give me if I had to do it today," he wrote. "Both places make a lot of sense and they do a great job of keeping the cards close to the vest. It’s a strong toss-up for me today.”
Duke has still let to land a high school prospect in the Class of 2025.